20 Questions – Bernard Brogan, Legacy Consultants

Bernard Brogan is co-founder of sponsorship and marketing agency Legacy Consultants and corporate wellbeing start-up PepTalk, both of which he co-founded with his solicitor cousin James Brogan. He has fronted ad campaigns for SuperValu and King Crisps. A Dublin GAA footballer, he holds four All-Ireland Medals, nine Leinster medals and three GAA Football All-Star Awards as well as being named Footballer of the Year in 2010.

01 When are you happiest?

In Croke Park, playing for Dublin

02 Apart from loved ones, what’s your most treasured possession?

My first All-Ireland medal

03 Your social media platform of choice?

Instagram. We live in a highly visual world and this is the one platform that really gets that and is receiving the highest engagement. I’m definitely a fan

04 What’s the worst job you’ve ever done?

Footing turf with relatives in Co Kerry

05 What ambitions do you still have?

I’ve many ambitions that are slowly coming to life. Long-term, I’d love for Legacy Consultants to branch out globally into the UK and US

06 Favourite writers?

James Kerr

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

The Hangover and reliving recent memories of my stag in Vegas

08 What do some people think about you that isn’t true?

It’s hard to know what people think and I don’t dwell on it. All you can do is be yourself and treat people with respect and honesty

09 What keeps you awake at night?

Mind racing before a big game or a new business pitch

10 Which words do you overuse?

I’ve been told I use “You know!” at the end of sentences quite a bit

11 Favourite ad?

Guinness ‘Made of More’

12 Favourite gadget?

I can’t live without my Lenovo Yoga Book, it travels with me everywhere. I also use Lenovo ThinkPad every day for work so that has everything I need to get through a busy day. I’m also a big fan of the lane-assist in my Volkswagen Tiguan

13 A brand experience that disappointed you?

I’ll plead the Fifth on this one as you never really know who you might be working with tomorrow or in the near future

14 What living person do you most admire?

Richard Branson

15 Most embarrassing experience?

Our first Legacy pitch. Myself and James (Brogan) were a little nervous

16 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

My wife

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

I’m lucky I get to live acts of heroism as part of the Dublin team that has visited Temple Street Hospital with the Sam Maguire. It’s those days that we feel that we are giving something back to the community, and our fans that are so important to us

18 What would your younger self think of you today?

Better hair

19 If you had to rate your life so far, out of 10, what would you score?

Maybe a nine. I’ve been most fortunate in sport and business

20 You’re on Death Row, what’s your last meal?

It would have to be my mother’s Christmas dinner. Her sausage stuffing, roast potatoes, turkey and gravy is an amazing combination

bernard@legacyconsultants.ie