20 Questions with Alison Canavan, Wellness Expert

Alison Canavan is a wellness expert, former model and brand ambassador for Tipperary Crystal. She is the author of Minding Mum and runs a weekly live meditation group on social media. As a top model, she travelled widely for 17 years and continues to search out interesting places around the world to visit.

01 When are you happiest?

Spending time with my son James either in the park or at home watching movies. I’m also an avid reader, so curling up on the couch with a great book is sheer bliss

02 Apart from loved ones, what’s your most treasured possession?

My passport

03 Your social media platform of choice?

It’s a close tie between Facebook and Instagram

04 What’s the worst job you’ve ever done?

While I had some pretty dodgy modelling gigs in my time, I’ve been lucky

05 What ambitions do you still have?

Wow, how long have you got? I want to keep studying, learning, growing and evolving. I want to write more books and continue to do more talks and workshops on an international level. I would also love to do a TV show that digs a bit deeper into wellness. I have a lot of goals and dreams

06 Favourite writers?

So, so many, including Don Miguel Ruiz, Deepak Chopra and Maeve Binchy

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

La La Land and Sing, the new kids’ movie

08 What do some people think about you that isn’t true?

I’m in a business where I hear many things said about people. So I try and live with the mantra: what other people think of you is none of your business. Not always easy

09 What keeps you awake at night?

Ideas

10 Which words do you overuse?

“Awesome” – from my time spent in the US

11 Favourite ad?

I love the ComparetheMarket meerkats

12 Favourite gadget?

iPhone

13 A brand experience that disappointed you?

The iPhone’s battery life

14 What living person do you most admire?

Oprah Winfrey, for so many reasons. Her ability to marry the spiritual message with modern life is both inspiring and of great need in our current world. Her own personal story is one of strength, determination and resilience

15 Most embarrassing experience?

Sending an ex-boyfriend a text that was about him

16 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

Nature. I was so disconnected for a lot of my life and I missed the simple and beautiful things in each day. Luckily since I became a mum I have had the pleasure of learning and seeing again through the eyes of a child, which is truly amazing

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

To free people from pain and suffering. I receive a lot of emails from people who are struggling from mental health and addiction issues and I know exactly how they feel as I was there. We also live in a world where so many people are suffering on a daily basis. Less pain and more love would be amazing

18 What would your younger self think of you today?

She’d be utterly amazed. I was told that the way I felt was simply the way it was always going to be. My younger self would be incredibly proud and full of hope for the future. Once you realise you are not your story, the world is your oyster

19 If you had to rate your life so far, out of 10, what would you score?

It’s been a rollercoaster. I have had many ups and many, many downs but overall I am who I am today because of it all so I’m grateful for my journey

20 You’re on Death Row, what’s your last meal?

New York-style pizza

