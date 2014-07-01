20 Questions with Aoife Moore, DDFH&B

Aoife Moore is managing director of DDFH&B. Having graduated with a masters in advertising, her career began at Dialogue. From there, she joined Publicis to work on the Halifax launch campaign. At Irish International BBDO she spent two years working on Guinness. Her eight years at Rothco saw her lead a number of clients, including Tesco Ireland and Heineken.

01 When are you happiest?

At 8pm on Friday evenings

02 Apart from loved ones, what’s your most treasured possession?

My front door key

03 Your social media platform of choice?

Facebook

04 The worst job you’ve ever done?

Work experience in an abbatoir. I wanted to be a vet

05 What ambitions do you still have?

Still clinging to the belief I’ve 26.2 miles in me

06 Favourite writer?

Paulo Coelho

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

Pixar’s Up with Carl (Ed Asner), a 78-year-old balloon salesman

08 What do some people think about you that isn’t true?

That I’m from Dublin

09 What keeps you awake at night?

The global rise of the angry right and is it bin-day tomorrow?

10 Which words do you overuse?

**** and **** …. oh and ******….that’s my real favourite

11 Favourite ad?

TK Maxx ‘the small price you pay…’ – refreshingly honesty

12 Favourite gadget?

Wine opener

13 A brand experience that disappointed you?

Why did Apple remove the headphone jack?

14 What living person do you most admire?

Melania Trump. Only she can get away with repeatedly slapping him

15 Most embarrassing experience?

Lying for question six. If Netflix was a book, I’d be an avid reader

16 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

My children while asleep

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

Dragging Donald Trump into a burning building, using my ‘lasso of truth’, dressed as Wonderwoman

18 What would your younger self think of you today?

I thought you’d have a nicer car

19 If you had to rate your life so far, out of 10, what would you score?

A smug ten, I’ve been very lucky

20 You’re on Death Row, what’s your last meal?

A giant mug of M&S empress grey tea with a packet of McVitie’s chocolate digestives

Aoife.moore@ddfhb.ie