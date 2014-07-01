20 Questions with Darren Smith, Kite

Darren Smith is managing director at Kite Entertainment, a production company which “kinda makes lots of telly”. The list includes Ireland’s Got Talent, Gogglebox Ireland, Who Do You Think You Are?, Anonymous and Just For Laughs. Kite manages and produces for Dustin the Turkey. Plans include a sitcom, the ‘Paddy’s Night for Comic Relief’ gig at 3 Arena, and a new puppet show, ‘Copper Face Jacks: The Musical’.

01 When are you happiest?

The few minutes after a really good ‘back-of-mass’ bout of uncontrollable laughing are normally pretty good

02 Apart from loved ones, what’s your most treasured possession?

I do like our couch

03 Your social media platform of choice?

Facebook for showing off personal stuff and tracking US talk shows. Twitter for work

04 The worst job you’ve ever done?

Telesales in Sydney. It was some form of refinancing product which I didn’t understand, suspected was dodgy and deliberately targeted OAP’s. I was awful, lasted a night

05 What ambitions do you still have?

I’d still quite like Dustin to win the Eurovision, also be great to see the Comic Relief gigs we do grow into something bigger

06 Favourite writers?

John Niven, Carl Hiassen and Paul Howard

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

The Castle, a 90’s Aussie movie that’s extremely funny and very sweet

08 What do some people think about you that isn’t true?

That I was once a judge on You’re A Star

09 What keeps you awake at night?

Brilliant ideas that land at 3am, then turn out to be not so brilliant by 9am

10 Which words do you overuse?

I suspect I say “I suspect” too much

11 Favourite ad?

I did like the Sky Cinema Christmas one with the mum and daughter watching The Sound of Music down the years, proper ‘something in my eye’ stuff

12 Favourite gadget?

Not strictly a gadget but Apple Car Play is special

13 A brand experience that disappointed you?

Any brand that tells me my call is important to them

14 What living person do you most admire?

The trio of Dustin, Miriam Margolyes and Mattress Mick

15 Most embarrassing experience?

See answer to question eight

16 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

Wife and daughter

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

Pushing Bono out of harm’s way as a madman tries to shoot him. I take a bullet but survive with no injuries. We* then become lifelong best buddies, he writes a song about me called ‘Bang! Bang! You’re Alive!’ which becomes a massive global hit, he shares the publishing with me and generally dedicates all future albums and gigs to me.

*Me and Bono, not me and the shooter

18 What would your younger self-think of you today?

He’d be relieved, especially about finding the right girl and somehow convincing her I was the right boy

19 If you had to rate your life so far, out of 10, what would you score?

11

20 You’re on Death Row, what’s your last meal?

It was to be a guilt-free batter sausage and chips from Borza’s but given I’m on Death Row I’m guessing guilt free isn’t really likely…extra salt and vinegar please and, to hell with it, throw in an onion ring

darren.smith@kiteentertainment.com