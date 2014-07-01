20 Questions with Dee Cunniam, Britvic

Dee Cunniam is marketing manager at Britvic Ireland. Having started her career with Doherty Advertising, she later worked in the food and drink with Robt Roberts and spend almost four years in events management at Verve.

She has worked with Britvic Ireland since 2008 and is now in charge of marketing the company’s family and kids portfolio, which includes MiWadi and Robinsons fruit drinks.

01 When are you happiest?

On holidays with my family and a glass of white wine

02 Apart from loved ones, what’s your most treasured possession?

My iPhone, a multi-tasking wonder

03 Your social media platform of choice?

Instagram, it’s like people watching from a busy coffee shop, but outside the window lies the whole world

04 The worst job you’ve ever done?

Working in promotions when I was in college, I had to wear some questionable outfits and all I can say it’s just as well Instagram wasn’t around back then

05 What ambitions do you still have?

To visit all seven Natural Wonders of the World – five to go

06 Favourite writers?

Julia Donaldson, her best work is The Gruffalo, Stick Man and Tiddler

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

Point Break, starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze

08 What do some people think about you that isn’t true?

That I’m gym mad. Fact is I love wearing my Active Wear

09 What keeps you awake at night?

My husband snoring …. #sorrynotsorry

10 Which words do you overuse?

“Let’s explore”, “literally” and “really”

11 Favourite ad?

It has to be our Just Add MiWadi

12 Favourite gadget?

Amazon Fire Stick, so I can watch Netflix on the TV #orangeisthenewblack#ozark#thecrown

13 A brand experience that disappointed you?

Butlers Hot Chocolate at home, it’s just not the same

14 What living person do you most admire?

My dad, he tells it like it is and he has achieved so much. Of course, my mum too, because behind every great man is an even better woman

15 Most embarrassing experience?

Can’t really recall any!

16 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

The Wild Atlantic Way

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

End traffic jams on the M50 by giving everyone a Back to the Future hovercraft car

18 What would your younger self think of you today?

Well done for getting this far, but I’d really like to check in with my older self to see if I’m on the right path

19 If you had to rate your life so far, out of 10, what would you score?

Nine – there’s always room for improvement

20 You’re on Death Row, what’s your last meal?

Grilled sea bass with roasted vegetables, followed by vanilla ice cream topped with loads of chocolate sauce, all washed down with a glass of Robinsons Lemon and sparkling Ballygowan water

