20 Questions with Sylvia Cawley, IPG Mediabrands

Sylvia Cawley is client service director at IPG Mediabrands. She worked with Sky Media in agency sales before joining the Initiative within IPG Mediabrands almost nine years ago. Her clients include Tesco Ireland, Zurich Insurance, Johnson & Johnson, Rabo Direct, Valeo Foods and the National Dairy Council (NDC).

When are you happiest?

On holidays with family and friends

Apart from loved ones, what’s your most treasured possession?

My bike, it has a basket

Your social media platform of choice?

Instagram

The worst job you’ve ever done?

It was back home in Mayo and involved a cow

What ambitions do you still have?

To continue in helping produce exceptional work

Favourite writers?

Margaret Atwood, Colm Toibin, Emma Donoghue

A film you’d watch again tonight?

Get Out, the year’s funniest horror movie

What do some people think about you that isn’t true?

That I’m from Dublin. I’m Mayo, born and bred

What keeps you awake at night?

The things I didn’t do during the day

Which words do you overuse?

“I know, right”

Favourite ad?

Three and its dancing Shetland pony

Favourite gadget?

My earrings

A brand experience that disappointed you?

Recently getting my phone repaired, shockingly slow service

What living person do you most admire?

My Dad, no question

Most embarrassing experience?

See answer to question four

Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

My nephew and nieces

What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

Airlifting me from work having finished a long week and then plunging me into a hot bath

What would your younger self-think of you today?

She’d be surprised

If you had to rate your life so far, out of 10, what would you score?

Eight

You’re on Death Row, what’s your last meal?

Anything from 777 and with my mum’s Sunday roast

sylvia.cawley@initiative.com