20 Questions with Sylvia Cawley, IPG Mediabrands

Sylvia Cawley is client service director at IPG Mediabrands. She worked with Sky Media in agency sales before joining the Initiative within IPG Mediabrands almost nine years ago. Her clients include Tesco Ireland, Zurich Insurance, Johnson & Johnson, Rabo Direct, Valeo Foods and the National Dairy Council (NDC).
When are you happiest?
On holidays with family and friends
Apart from loved ones, what’s your most treasured possession?
My bike, it has a basket
Your social media platform of choice?
The worst job you’ve ever done?
It was back home in Mayo and involved a cow
What ambitions do you still have?
To continue in helping produce exceptional work
Favourite writers?
Margaret Atwood, Colm Toibin, Emma Donoghue
A film you’d watch again tonight?
Get Out, the year’s funniest horror movie
What do some people think about you that isn’t true?
That I’m from Dublin. I’m Mayo, born and bred
What keeps you awake at night?
The things I didn’t do during the day
Which words do you overuse?
“I know, right”
Favourite ad?
Three and its dancing Shetland pony
Favourite gadget?
My earrings
A brand experience that disappointed you?
Recently getting my phone repaired, shockingly slow service
What living person do you most admire?
My Dad, no question
Most embarrassing experience?
See answer to question four
Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?
My nephew and nieces
What would be your fantasy act of heroism?
Airlifting me from work having finished a long week and then plunging me into a hot bath
What would your younger self-think of you today?
She’d be surprised
If you had to rate your life so far, out of 10, what would you score?
Eight
You’re on Death Row, what’s your last meal?
Anything from 777 and with my mum’s Sunday roast
No comments yet.