AAI boss receives a WFA president’s award

Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) chief executive Barry Dooley received a president’s award at the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) global marketers’ week in Toronto for the Marketing Multiplied report it jointly published with Core Media earlier this year. It was one of only six international awards presented by the WFA.

Other winners were from the US, UK, Norway, Peru and Australia.

Launched last January, Marketing Multiplied is Ireland’s first-ever study to review the impact of marketing communications from both a macro and micro-economic basis, showing the contribution marketing makes to GDP and Irish businesses. The report was co-written by economists Jim Power and Chris Johns and Core Media’s Alan Cox.

Pictured with Barry Dooley (left), AAI is WFA president David Wheldon