AAI talk to hear how to ape great work

Only four per cent of ads breakthrough the clutter like Cadbury’s Gorilla and truly build clients’ businesses. A talk by David Meikle, author of How to Buy a Gorilla, will present and then answer questions about how to get a higher calibre of advertising from your agencies at the next Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) Toolkit breakfast.

The seminar is in Core Media at 8.15am on Tuesday, May 23.

Meikle will examine why it has been so difficult for many brands to develop such powerful advertising and how marketers can radically improve their chances of developing breakthrough advertising for their brand. The AAI blurb describes Meikle as “a natural innovator and problem solver”. His career spans over two decades at Grey and Ogilvy.

His brands included Unilever, Ford, GlaxoSmithKline, Nestle, American Express and BP. In 2003, he joined Ogilvy Russia as group managing director. In under four years, Ogilvy Russia had become WPP’s largest creative group in the Russian Federation, increasing agency revenues by over 500 per cent and client satisfaction to its highest ever levels.

Returning to the UK, he founded a marketing consultancy called Salt Partners. While working for the Post Office, Bayer, BMI Healthcare and several creative and media agencies, he developed the strategic framework that would become The Monkey House and wrote his first book, How to Buy a Gorilla, renaming his business after the book this year.

To book, go to https://howtobuyagorilla.eventbrite.ie