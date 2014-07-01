Adtower signs deal with Canada’s BroadSign

Adtower digital media out of home (OOH) advertising has entered an agreement with Canadian company BroadSign enabling it to extend its platform with the launch of automated digital signage content management system. Based in Montreal, BroadSign provides a cloud-based platform for automating digital signage content management workflow.

Its software powers over 120,000 displays in over 40 markets. Its campaign-based model is said to provide efficiency, flexibility and reliability compared to playlist-based alternatives. The software allows advertisers copy change on Digitower and DigiXtower. Adtower currently has 150 sites and it is expected to increase to 300 by the end of the year.

Adtower managing director Vincent Whelan (above) said the partnership with BroadSign is a major step for the company as it marks the effective introduction of real-time content management. It means advertisers using the digital OOH platforms will be able to instantly manage their content and make a decision to replace the copy and change it within minutes.

Digitower and DigiXtower have an audience reach of 4.4 million each two week cycle, based on 100 sites. Adtower plans to expand following a capital investment of €1.5 million. Based in Shankill, Co Dublin, the company will target Northern Ireland and UK markets next year. Adtower’s units are designed in Ireland for retail, forecourts, off-licences and other locations.