AIB banks marketing team of the year gong

AIB won the marketing team of the year award at the Marketing Institute of Ireland All Ireland Marketing (AIMs) awards. The award, sponsored by Google, was presented by Cera Ward to AIB marketing boss Tom Kinsella. The gala dinner in the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road was attended by almost 900 guests. RTE news anchor Bryan Dobson was again MC.
The AIMs extend to 19 awards across various marketing disciplines.
SuperValu took two titles, winning the PR and loyalty marketing categories for its Real Rewards programme. The international marketing award went to BFree Foods, the wheat and gluten free food range, for its expansion into the US, while Laya Healthcare took the customer experience award championing the brand promise of ‘Looking After You Always’.
Bewley’s claimed the corporate social responsibility (CSR) award for Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning fundraiser for local hospices. Britvic Ireland took home the new product award for the launch of MiWadi zero per cent sugar, the only dilute brand in Ireland that is sugar-free. Mars boss Fiona Dawson was crowned this year’s marketing champion.
The AIMs media partner is the Irish Independent.
|All-Ireland Marketing Award Winners 2017
|1. New Product Award
|Britvic Ireland
|2. Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge
|Ireland 2016
|3. Loyalty Marketing Award
|SuperValu
|4. Brand Campaign Award
|Irish Breeze
|5. Customer Experience Award
|Laya Healthcare
|6. Market Research Award
|Ulster Bank
|7. eCommerce Award
|Littlewoods Ireland
|8. Sponsorship Management Award
|Vodafone Ireland
|9. Public Relations Campaign Award
|SuperValu
|10. Mobile Marketing Award
|National Lottery
|11. International Marketing Award
|BFree Foods
|12. Marketing Innovation Award
|IRS+
|13. Integrated Marketing Award
|Irish Life Health
|14. Corporate Social Responsibility Award
|Bewley’s
|15. Small Business Marketing Award
|MyComplianceOffice
|16. Digital Marketing Campaign Award
|Three Ireland
|17. Advertising Campaign Award
|Lidl Ireland
|18. Marketing Team of the Year Award
|AIB
|19. All Ireland Marketing Champion 2017
|Fiona Dawson
