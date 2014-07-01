AIB banks marketing team of the year gong

AIB won the marketing team of the year award at the Marketing Institute of Ireland All Ireland Marketing (AIMs) awards. The award, sponsored by Google, was presented by Cera Ward to AIB marketing boss Tom Kinsella. The gala dinner in the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road was attended by almost 900 guests. RTE news anchor Bryan Dobson was again MC.

The AIMs extend to 19 awards across various marketing disciplines.

SuperValu took two titles, winning the PR and loyalty marketing categories for its Real Rewards programme. The international marketing award went to BFree Foods, the wheat and gluten free food range, for its expansion into the US, while Laya Healthcare took the customer experience award championing the brand promise of ‘Looking After You Always’.

Bewley’s claimed the corporate social responsibility (CSR) award for Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning fundraiser for local hospices. Britvic Ireland took home the new product award for the launch of MiWadi zero per cent sugar, the only dilute brand in Ireland that is sugar-free. Mars boss Fiona Dawson was crowned this year’s marketing champion.

The AIMs media partner is the Irish Independent.