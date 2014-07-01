AIB checks out Maximum’s business podcast

Digital publisher Maximum Media has partnered with AIB partner for a new weekly business podcast called The Capital B. Hosted by Sunday Times journalist Nick Webb (centre), the first show topped the iTunes podcast charts. It is part of a new format Maximum is launching this year as part of its move into video, audio, live production and events.

Available on iTunes and SoundCloud, Webb is joined on the podcast by an industry panel to discuss the latest breaking stories, trends and business opportunities across the country. Founder of Maximum Media, Niall McGarry, previously a director of Galway advertising agency Impact Media, and Róisín Hogan of Hiro health and lifestyle foods.

Other guests lined up include Leinster and Ireland rugby player Rob Kearney, who will talk about his recruitment venture; Ray Nolan, who famously sold Hostelworld for €100 million and film producer Ed Guiney, whose Element Pictures made Lenny Abrahamson’s Oscar-nominated Room and, more recently, The Lobster starring Colin Farrell.

The Capital B deal was brokered by Starcom.

Each episode is shared across all of Joe’s social channels, with a reach of over 1.2 million.