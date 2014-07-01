AIB to share GAA push at major US show

AIB becomes the first Irish brand to join global marketers and rights holders at the IEG sponsorship conference in Chicago later this month. Representing the bank at IEG will be Brian Keating, group propositions and brands director and Mark Brennan, AIB’s head of digital and innovation, speaking about ‘The Toughest’ campaign for the GAA.
Keating and Brennan will detail how ‘The Toughest’ campaign revitalised its 26-year-old sponsorship of the All-Ireland Club Championships and the way it strengthened its GAA ties by adding the All Ireland Football Championship in 2015. The campaign won the best use of social media at the recent European Sponsorship Awards (ESAs) in London.
With over 14 million customer engagements in the last year, ‘The Toughest’ has become key in growing the AIB brand, especially with younger consumers. The bank uses Rothco and WHPR to communicate the sponsorship. Now 34 years on the go, the IEG conference attracts about 1,200 sports, entertainment and charity sponsorship and event marketers.
Other brands at the four-day event include Adidas, Audi, Deloitte, Hilton, IBM and Toyota.
Pictured above are AIB’s Mark Brennan and Brian Keating
