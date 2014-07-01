ASAI comes to terms with food messages

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) are to introduce guidance aimed at ensuring consumers are not misled by the use of marketing terms on foods. The guidance, which has been published by the FSAI, will now support section 8 of the ASAI code for advertising and marketing food and alcohol in Ireland.

The FSAI guidance note will now complement the ASAI code in ensuring that certain marketing terms used by food manufacturers, retailers and food service businesses convey clear meanings which are not misleading to consumers. The guidance outlines the general legal requirements that food businesses must follow when using marketing terms on food.

ASAI chief executive Orla Twomey (pictured) said it also provides agreed guidance for the food industry about the use of the following specific marketing terms to describe foods available to consumers on the Irish market: artisan/artisanal, farmhouse, traditional and natural. It applies to the labels of foods on the market and advertised after December 2016.

The ASAI is financed by the advertising industry. The aim is to ensure that all commercial marketing communications are ‘legal, decent, honest and truthful’. The body accepts complaints from any person or body who considers that a marketing communication may be in breach of the code. To view the full ASAI code of standards, click on www.asai.ie.