Audi S5 makes debut at Odeon Blanchardstown

The new Audi S5 now premieres at the Odeon Blanchardstown multiplex cinema. The car is one of only a small number to go on sale in Ireland and is the first of its kind to arrive on our shores. It is on display from until next Wednesday and Audi will have ambassadors available in the cinema at certain times to discuss the new car’s special features.

Audi is the title sponsor of the Dublin International Film Festival.

Audi is taking advantage of cinema’s ability to add an experiential element to their marketing organised through the Wide Eye Media cinema sales house. The Audi S5 applies its power to the road with quattro permanent, all-wheel drive. Its turbocharged 3.0 TFSI engine offers high output, hefty torque, spontaneous response and sonorous sound.

As well the S5 foyer display in the Odeon Blanchardstown, Audi has arranged exclusive private screenings of summer blockbusters around Ireland with guests who booked a service on AudiService.ie, being invited through their authorised Audi dealer. Audi will have brand ambassadors at screenings with guest goodie bags and complimentary refreshments.

Audi is also running a nationwide on-screen campaign for its aftersales service on AudiService.ie booked through Wide Eye Media. Wide Eye Media offers multi-platform cinema advertising on 502 screens in 73 sites in the Republic. With Ireland’s cinema screens now fully digital, advertisers get shorter lead times, lower production costs and total flexibility.

Pictured are Grainne Donohoe and Cian Cox, Audi with Fiona Howard, Wide Eye Media