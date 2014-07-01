BGE opts for feelgood festive switch ad idea

Bord Gáis Energy’s new ‘Christmas Switch’ ad campaign has kicked off, offering customers who switch to its dual fuel product for 10 per cent off gas, 12 per cent off electricity, €175 cashback and a free boiler service. Created by Publicis, the campaign includes radio, digital and a new 40-second TV ad run until the end of the second week of December.

The BGE campaign is a parody on the docu-style Christmas ads seen at this time of year. The ad plays off the fact that people switch unwanted gifts at Christmas time and the good feeling they get from doing so. The new offers for new and existing customers are available until January 8. The TV ad was produced by Motherland and you can view it here.