BGE rolls out back to school switch ads

Bord Gáis Energy (BGE) is thinking about parents planning for the back to school rush with the launch of a new ad campaign offering customers who switch their electricity to them 10 per cent off their standard electricity rates and a €75 Tesco gift card. The 40-second TVC was developed by Publicis, with Sheena Denneny and Eibhín McLoughlin as account handlers.

Mindshare handles BGE’s buying and planning.

The ad features a cringe-inducing moment where a mother who is being brow-beaten by another parent into baking cakes for the parent’s night is “outed” by her all-too-honest daughter on the first day back to school. It focuses on offering tangible benefits to its customers, especially when household expenses can increase most, such as the back to school period.

The campaign also includes digital and radio, with Dermot Mulligan as the agency client contact.