Bord Bia top Irish company for CSR reputation

Bord Bia has been named as the company or organisation with the best corporate social responsibility (CSR) reputation in Ireland, the latest Ireland CSR RepTrak study, announced by JWT Group’s The Reputations Agency (TRA) shows. Kerry Group (second), Google (third), An Post (fourth) and Lidl (fifth) occupied this year’s other top five positions.

Last year’s winner was An Post.

It is the fourth annual study of the top CSR reputations in Ireland, where TRA and the worldwide Reputations Institute ask 4,500 members of the public to name the top 50 companies in terms of citizenship, governance and workplace. The online survey also asked people to outline what companies do to make them a good corporate citizen.

TRA has launched Ireland’s first CSR practice, to be headed up by PR executive Catherine Walsh, who previously worked for Grayling for many years. Walsh also manages the Business Journalists Association’s CSR initiative on a pro bono basis for TRA. The annual BJA Corporate Challenge table quiz raises over €50,000 each year for Dublin Simon.

Niamh Boyle, managing director, TRA pictured with Catherine Walsh, TRA’s new CSR director