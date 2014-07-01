Boyle promoted to creative director at Chemistry

Robert Boyle has been appointed creative director at Chemistry, a role he will share with Emmet Wright. Boyle has been at the agency since 2016, joining from Target McConnells where he was also creative director, prior to which he worked at Rothco. As well as Dublin, his career has taken him to Dubai, Melbourne and London.

Chemistry’s managing director Ray Sheerin says Boyle’s signature is in creating and developing original, award-winning ideas through the line, which have taken gold at the ICADs and Sharks. He has worked on accounts such as Audi, Lidl Ireland, An Post, Heinz, Tiger Beer, AIB, Ulster Bank, Meteor and Ford, to name but a few.

Robert Boyle is pictured receiving the agency of the year award from Aisling White at last year’s Sharks creative festival in Kinsale