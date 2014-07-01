Boys and Girls rolls out hearty support for IHF

Cardiovascular disease is Ireland’s number one killer yet 80 per cent of premature deaths are preventable. A new hard-hitting campaign from the Irish Heart Foundation www.irishheart.ie, #showsomeheart, created by Boys and Girls asks Ireland to ‘Show Some Heart’ and offer support for those affected or impacted by the disease.

Empowering, confident and contemporary, the film is a call to arms for a new generation to rise to the challenge and help defeat cardiovascular disease. It is directed by Peter O’Brien (P.O.B) of Motherland fame, who is regarded as one of Ireland’s most talented young filmmakers who brings his own distinct and contemporary style to the piece.

With a tagline of “Wear a temporary tattoo to make a permanent change”, the 60” film is supported by TV, radio, print digital, PR and social and features people from a cross-section of Irish society with real-life stories about the killer disease. The radio campaign is composed of temporary spots that often air just once. It’s the first campaign of its kind in Ireland.

It features single radio ads that will last no longer than the few seconds supported by media partner, RTE 2FM, and running throughout February. Finally, for the print aspect of the campaign, the award-winning photographer Elliot Wilcox was enlisted to bring his talents to bear on the streets of Dublin. His vibrant editorial syle perfectly complements the film, featuring people who have experienced the cruelty of heart disease and stroke firsthand.

Annie Atkins, acclaimed graphic designer for film and TV – whose work includes the Oscar-winning movie, Grand Budapest Hotel – was approached to create an eye-catching, bespoke, temporary heart-shaped tattoo. The resulting image, which can be transferred on to the skin and removed, features a black and white wood-cut style illustration with the words “Show Some Heart” within the organ walls and next to a small red heart.

The tattoos are on sale nationwide for €2 in partnering retail stores, including Insomnia and Daybreak. People can also donate online and purchase tattoos at IrishHeart.ie so as to host fundraising events of their own. All funds raised by the sale of the tattoo will go directly to IHF which is hoping to raise at least €250,000 from the campaign.

