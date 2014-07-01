Britvic hires new agencies for drinks brands

Britvic Ireland has appointed two new agencies for its Irish soft drinks. Havas will manage the Club Orange and Miwadi brands while Target McConnells will manage the Ballygowan brand. The two new agencies agencies will manage above the line creative and digital campaigns for the respective brands. Havas has handled Suntory’s Lucozade in recent years.

Chemistry previously handled Club Orange, while TBWA\Dublin had Ballygowan and Miwadi.

Britvic’s below the line services will be covered by Mixtape Marketing and the Marketing Hub, while Oliver Ireland will be retained as Britvic’s in-house artwork and print management agency across all our brands. The appointments follow a formal competitive pitch process, which included the incumbents. Media buying and PR services were not up for review.

Leonie Doyle, marketing director, Britvic Ireland, said they look forward to working with Havas and Target McConnells. “I would like to thank Chemistry and TBWA for the great work they have done with the brands. We have worked with both agencies for many years and they have been strong partners for us in our growth and we’re very grateful,” Doyle added.

The review and open pitch process was managed internally by Britvic.

Apart from the aforementioned soft drink brands, Britvic’s wider portfolio includes Robinsons, Tango, J2O, Fruit Shoot, Teisseire and PepsiCo brands such as Pepsi, 7UP and Lipton Ice Tea which Britvic produces and sells in the UK and Ireland under licence. Britvic is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the code BVIC and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.