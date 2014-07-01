Brophy leaves Ebiquity Marsh to set up BMC

Nigel Brophy has left Ebiquity Marsh to head up an independent media consultancy, Brophy Media Consulting (BMC). Clients will have access to five services, including media auditing and strategic consultancy, to help ensure advertisers see cost savings, a better return on investment and improved exposure within their media budget.

“There is a large gap in the market to provide an alternative professional media consulting service to advertisers here in Ireland,” Brophy says. “The vast knowledge and experience BMC has of the media market place, ensures our clients receive the most comprehensive insights, a competitive advantage in an improved media performance and a drive to greater growth.”

Brophy has over 30 years experience in the advertising and media industry. He started his career in Dublin as a media executive with Young Advertising. After four years, he moved to London, where he worked for Saatchi & Saatchi and then Zenith Media when it launched in 1988. He then moved to the Middle East and became the media director at O&M.

At Ogilvy, he restructured the media buying unit of Unilever Arabia and in 2000 he was headhunted by Starcom to set up its global business unit in London for their P&G business. In February 2003, he was appointed by Ebiquity to set up and run their Irish office. Last year, Ebiquity fully acquired FLE Marsh, the media agency run by FM Marsh.