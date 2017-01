Dublin TV commercials production company Butter has signed international director Hanna Heidrich. Among the TVCs Heidrich has directed for global brands are Stella Artois, Levis, Trivago, Opel, Mercedes, Ikea and HBO. Butter’s Michael Duffy says she has won over 40 international awards for her work. She is based in Berlin.

Butter’s recent commercials include Toyota, Aldi (above), Tesco Mobile and Virgin Media.

