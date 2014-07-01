Call for entries to outdoor advertising awards

It has been announced by the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) that entries to the 26th Outdoor Advertising Awards are now open. The awards, which take place every two years, celebrate excellence in content and planning in out of home advertising throughout Ireland.

The ceremony will take place in the Shelbourne Hotel on Thursday, October 12, with former Today FM presenter Anton Savage acting as MC for the evening. The judging jury will once again be presided over by Stefan Schmidt, Founder of Berlin agency dieckerschmidt.

Colin Leahy, president, OMA and managing director of Exterion Media, said out of home has performed well in recent years. The awards provide a chance to review campaigns that delivered for advertisers and agencies in the past two years. The judges will look for entries that show the effectiveness of campaigns in creative execution and in media planning.”

The OMA membership is made up of Clear Channel, Exterion Media and JCDecaux.

The closing date for entries is July 24.

Full details are available on www.outdoorawards.ie

Pictured above are Anton Savage and Colin Leahy