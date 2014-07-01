Cawley leads client services at IPG Mediabrands

Sylvia Cawley has been promoted to client service director at IPG Mediabrands. Cawley will be responsible for providing the highest levels of client service. A key priority will include producing work that delivers best in buying and planning for clients including Tesco, Zurich Insurance, Johnson & Johnson, Rabo Direct, Valeo Foods and the NDC.

She joined the agency nine years ago and has held various account handling positions with the group’s Initiative and UM agencies, including a stint as senior TV buyer. She previously worked in agency sales at Sky Media. She has a BA in marketing studies from IT Tallaght.