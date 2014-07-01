Cinema group launches wider OOH offering

Cinema sales house Wide Eye Media has announced the formal launch of its digital and out of home (OOH) advertising services. Wide Eye Outdoor (WEO) is a network of over 170 digital screens. It has evolved from providing traditional Cine 6 (6 sheets in cinema foyers), to four networks: cinemas (Cine D); shopping centres (Retail D); pubs (Social D and Window D).

As with other OOH contractors, the integrated networks allow for real-time transition of creative based on triggers such as weather, region, day part and audience breakdown. Wide Eye Media chief executive Eoin Wrixon said the screens are in environments with significant dwell time, so the audience gets to see, absorb and interact with the ad messages for longer.

National Lottery, MyTaxi and Bulmers are among WEO clients. The new division is headed up by Eoin O’Connor (pictured above centre), commercial director at Wide Eye Media. O’Connor has over 14 years cinema advertising sales experience. The team also includes Nicky Boylan (pictured, top right) and Deborah Treacy (pictured top left).