Clear Channel wins Tesco digital contract

Clear Channel Ireland has won the contract to install 70 digital screens in Tesco stores nationwide following a competitive tendering process. The company, run by Terry Buckley, will launch the ‘Tesco Live’ network of screens and will be responsible for maintaining and selling the associated advertising space at various Tesco stores.

The screens will be located at entrances to Tesco stores and are being provided by Amscreen digital signage. The portfolio will be powered by Play IQ, Clear Channel’s intelligent scheduling and content management system which enables ad-serving across all sites. The Tesco win brings to 280 the number of digital screens its has across Ireland.

Clear Channel NI was the first company the first to install digital screens at bus shelters.