Colourtrend rolls out new ads

Irish paint brand Colourtrend has unveiled a new €3 million rebrand. The investment is one of the largest in rebranding by an Irish-owned private family business, fronted by the internationally-famous Irish actress  and director Fiona Shaw. The rebrand positions Colourtrend for growth as an Irish premium paint in a market dominated by multinationals.

Colourtrend adds a new tagline to its brand, ‘Infinite Colour from Ireland’, allowing it to share in the current global interest in all things Irish. The new look has been informed by the story and 63-year heritage behind the Irish brand, bringing a contemporary feel to the logo and livery as well as the various TV and radio ads voiced by Shaw.

The TV ad was directed by Des Mullan, with cinematographer Cian de Buitléar as lighting cameraman. Eoghan Nolan came up with the concept, creative direction and copy, working with designer Annie as Think & Son, a trading name of Brand Artillery.

John Fanning gave valuable strategic input.

Th TV ad uses Irish landscape to convey the natural hues in the Colourtrend palette. Staff numbers have grown to over 80 with all manufacturing, research and development done in Celbridge, Co Kildare. The brand is available in independent stockists and is not sold in mass market DIY chains to differentiate its brand as the only 100 per cent Irish paint.

Colourtrend’s sales and marketing director is former Irish Times executive Liam Holland.

“It’s a big move for us and obviously something we’re excited about,” Holland said. In recent years, Colourtrend has seen growth across our six independently owned stores and our 140 stockists across Ireland and Britain. The rebrand rolls out a completely new look and logo, new paint tins and new displays in stores, and of course lots of new colours.”

Colourtrend paint began to be made in an old famine workhouse in Celbridge, Co Kildare in 1953 when Irishman, the late Ronan O’Connor, founded the brand. He had returned from the US and began to make his own paint. Behind the rebrand are Behaviour & Attitudes, Brand Artillery, Rocket Science, Boyle Design, Quantum Communications and Havas.

Born in Co Cork, actor and director Fiona Shaw has gained critical acclaim for her portrayal as Petunia Dursely in the Harry Potter films and for her role as Marnie Stonebrook in HBO’s True Blood. She has worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre and is a two-time recipient of the esteemed Olivier Award for best actress.

She recently presented RTÉ’s Seven Women documentary which told the story of the role of women in the Easter Rising and appeared as Madame Moncin in ITV’s Maigret, starring Rowan Atkinson. She will appear in an episode of series three of the BBC series Inside No. 9  that airs later this year and also has a guest starring role in Emerald City for NBC.

The World of Colour soundtrack for the TV ad was composed by John Walsh of Symphonic. Walsh’s music has featured in international ads for Heineken, Guinness, Tourism Ireland, Vodafone, the Olympic Games and, most recently, in the launch commercial for Eir. To watch the 40-second TV ad, click on https://youtu.be/x8gZSWuwxJ0

 

