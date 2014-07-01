Core and IAPI put out call for young marketers

Core and the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) are once again joining forces for the 2018 Cannes Young Lions competition. Core has retained its sponsorship of the Young Marketers, a competition open to pairs of young people aged 30 years or under working on the client side to show their strategic thinking and creativity.

To enter, each team of two will have to answer a brief on their brand. For example, last year’s team from Vodafone answered the brief using the mobile phone brand to tackle the issue of sustainable energy use in Ireland. The 2018 brief relates to www.checktheregister.ie, the website which allows people to check their eligibility to vote in elections and referenda.

Full details of the brief will be outlined at a seminar in the Odeon Cinema, Point Village on Friday, February 16, from 8am. The competition will be explained, the brief and the jury panel will be introduced and Young Lions explained. Teams who wish to enter Young Marketers must attend this briefing and register their interest.

The deadline for entries is March 5.

Shortlisted entrants will pitch to the local judging panel and the overall Young Marketer winner will receive an all-expenses paid trip to the Cannes Lions in France in June. The trip includes flights, a full week’s delegate pass, invites to the gala evenings and hotel accommodation in Cannes. The winners will be part of an Irish delegation of 14 Young Lions.

They will represent Ireland in PR, print, film, design, media and social media.

For more on Cannes Young Lions, go to www.iapi.ie/awards/cannes-lions

Pictured above are Shane Doyle, strategic director, Core, last year’s Young Marketers winners Paddy Carberry and Rachael Crawley, Vodafone and Aidan Greene, deputy CEO, Core