Cork to host first Amplify digital event in July

Ireland’s latest digital marketing conference will be held soon. The inaugural Amplify digital marketing conference and will host nearly 400 attendees from all areas of digital marketing, its organisers claim. Founded by UCC alumni Sarah Dineen, owner of the SocialQue digital agency, the conference is centred on upskilling SMEs, local businesses and digital marketers.

The conference will provide introductory techniques and more advanced digital advice. Aoife Dunne, business school manager at Cork Chamber of Commerce, said the importance of digital marketing cannot be ignored, with two million Irish people checking Facebook every day, one in four on Snapchat and entire conversations now taking place through emojis.

Digital marketing is changing how people engage with the world and how we do businesses. Conference speakers include George Berskowski of Hailo App, Suzanne Jackson, SoSueMe and Niall McGarry, Joe.ie. Dineen says master classes will reinforce knowledge given by the speakers, presenting guides to digital marketing techniques for all skill levels.

The Amplify conference is in the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs on July 27/28.

http://amplifydigitalconference.ie/