Curtin gets new cider role at Heineken NV



Fiona Curtin, who steered the roll out of Heineken’s Orchard Thieves cider in Ireland, has taken up the role of global business development for the Dutch brewer’s cider portfolio at the group’s headquarters in Amsterdam. The Cork-born marketer will work alongside her former Heineken boss in Ireland, Sharon Walsh, who is global cider director.

Curtin, who worked to Rothco, Starcom and Thinkhouse in rolling out Orchard Thieves, was Heineken Ireland’s head of innovation for almost three years. Before that, she had a two-year stay at Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard and spent almost six years as head of advertising and marketing communications at AIB. She also worked in marketing at C&C.

Before joining C&C, she spent over 11 years in various marketing roles at Heineken.

Curtin was president of the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) for three years.