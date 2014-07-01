Darkness Into Light shines at European awards

Electric Ireland was internationally recognised for excellence at the European Sponsorship Awards (ESA) at the Science Museum in London for its sponsorship of Darkness into Light with Pieta House. Electric Ireland picked up two awards, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) partnership of the year and the European Sponsorship of the Year 2017.
Pieta House chief executive Brian Higgins was voted Marketer of the Year 2017.
The ESA Excellence Awards show case the best in class campaigns across Europe and cover the entire spectrum of sponsorship disciplines. Electric Ireland has sponsored Darkness Into Light for Pieta House for the last five years. The company was recognised for promoting greater understanding and awareness of the issues relating to suicide and depression.
Darkness Into Light sees over 180,000 people get up at 4.15am to do a 5KM walk each year. The sponsorship has also helped generate funds for Pieta House to invest in support services nationwide. Electric Ireland was awarded four gongs at the Bonkers.ie awards in the Mansion House, including the best community sponsorship and the grand prix.
The Bonkers honour companies that provide exceptional value and service to customers.
