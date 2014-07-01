DDFH&B and Target McConnells to merge

DDFH&B is to merge with sister agency Target McConnells following three major account losses and a number of senior redundancies. Among the accounts which DDFH&B have lost were Eir and, most recently, the National Lottery – both of which moved to major rival Rothco. Among the senior personnel let go at DDs was creative director Gavin O’Sullivan.

Aoife Moore joined DDFH&B as managing director from Rothco earlier this year.

The common denominator in terms of ownership of both agencies is DDFH&B founder Jim Donnelly. The new merged agency will be chaired by Gary Brown. Abi Moran, above, will be the chief executive, while Enda Kelly and Laura Daly will be joint MDs. The new agency will incorporate WPP’s JWT moniker, which has had a stake in DDs going back to 1983.

Miriam Hughes’s future plans at the agency have yet to be confirmed.

DDFH&B clients include Kerry Foods, SuperValu-Centra, Irish Life, Littlewoods, Water Wipes and Brennan’s Bread. Target McConnells’s portfolio includes An Post, Vodafone, the League of Credit Unions and SafeFood. The DDFH&B group of agencies also includes PR firm The Reputations Agency, run by Niamh Boyle, and Goosebump, run by Sarah Love.

With regards to media buying, DD’s 50 per cent stake in Mindshare with Ogilvy is not affected by the merger but negotiations will be held to decide the relationship with Maxus, following its tie-up with MEC under the new Wavemaker brand.

SuperValu, which DDFH&B has handled for many years, is currently out to pitch.