Deadline for Sharks video entries looms

The deadline for music videos, short films and Best New entries for this year’ Sharks festival in Kinsale is next Friday. Festival director Aisling White says entries must close next Friday and there will be no extensions. Shortlists will be released in the second week of September and the winners will be announced in Kinsale on Friday, September 22.

Enter Music Video, Short Film and Best New awards.

Entries for the advertising and creative bravery categories close on September 6… enter here