Dermot & Dave host mid-mornings on Today FM

Dermot & Dave are to host a new mid-morning show on Today FM. The duo currently present the lunchtime slot on Today FM. The move follows declining audience figures for the weekday time slot and the need for a content revamp following the departure of PR man Anton Savage, who quit the station recently following disagreements with management.

Savage said of Today FM management that there was disagreement on a move to set music quotas, on changes to the playlist, on topics for discussion, on format, on choice of contributors and certain guests. At the 2016 PPI Radio Awards, Dermot & Dave was voted the best general music programme and Dermot Whelan was named best music presenter.

Dermot & Dave joined Today FM in August 2014 after a 12-year run on 98FM presenting a breakfast show before moving to a drive-time slot. The new show on Today FM will bring their lives, laughs and loves to 9am. With three hours to play with, they will look to listeners to join in the craic and management promises “a host of big guest interviews”.

The move reflects a lighter approach by Today FM to mid-morning scheduling.

A new lunchtime show will be announced in the coming weeks.