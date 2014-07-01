Eir Sport links up with Carr for golf coverage

Eir Sport has entered into a new partnership with Carr Golf management group. The link-up will result in Carr Golf coming on board as official sponsor of all Eir Sport golf coverage until March of 2018, which includes direct association with Eir Sport’s daily Golf Central show, cross-promotion of services, and mutual customer and employee benefits.
Carr Golf is ranked as Ireland’s leading golf course operator with over 500,000 rounds a year played at venues managed or maintained by its team. The link-up extends beyond traditional broadcast sponsorship and will see the two parties work in partnership together in a number of areas to the benefit of the two companies’ customers and staff.
Pictured are Brian Quinn, commercial director, Eir Sport and Alex Saul, Carr Golf
No comments yet.