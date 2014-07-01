Elevate goes North for deal with ASG

Elevate PR, has agreed a partnership with Belfast-based advertising and marketing agency, ASG & Partners. Founded in 2001 by Emma Kelly (above), Elevate specialises in lifestyle PR, influencer marketing, social media and event management. Kelly says the development comes as part of a new strategy to offer an all island approach to clients this year.

She started her career as a marketing executive with IDA Ireland in Amsterdam and worked on the French market. She studied politics, economics and multimedia at TCD. Elevate clients include the Design & Craft Council, Lily OBrien’s, Microsoft, Osborne Recruitment, Peroni, X-Box and Vision Express.

ASG & Partners was founded by advertising veterans Colin Anderson and Peter Spratt. Valerie Ludlow was recently promoted to ASG chief executive with Anderson becoming executive chairman. Vicki Caddy heads up the agency’s PR unit. ASG clients include Derry City Council, M&S, Titanic and Remus Uomo Ulster Rugby.