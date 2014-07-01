Emer Howard in Ringers sports agency start-up

Former Rothco planner Emer Howard has teamed up with fellow agency veterans Bobby Byrne and Steven Mangan to launch a creative brand development agency solely dedicated to sport called Ringers. The trio will offers services in creative consultancy and creative brand development to brands, athletes and sports bodies.

The trio have worked with agencies in Dublin and London, across clients such as Puma, Vodafone, Heineken, O2, Rory McIlroy, the FAI, and AIB. Their portfolio includes the silver Cannes-Lion-winning Irish Defence Forces ‘Join My Team’, AIB ‘The Toughest Trade’ and Vodafone’s ‘Team of Us’ sponsorship for the Ireland Irish rugby team.

For more on Ringers, go to http://www.ringerscreative.com/