Enright takes on new role at PML Group

In addition to her role as director of Source out of home, Louise Enright has been appointed to head of audit for the PML Group. She will liaise with media agency planners, trading teams, audit companies and PML Group’s own client service teams to manage the entire audit process for the out of home communications group owned by Posterscope.

Enright’s promotion coincides with the release of the Tom Tom traffic report, detailing the world’s cities on traffic congestion. PML reports that Belfast and Dublin rank fourth and fifth of 215 European cities for traffic build-up, with a congestion level of 43 per cent – both up by three per cent in the last year – which equates to 50 minutes a day stuck in traffic.

For more on the latest PML audiences at a glance, see the March issue of Marketing.ie