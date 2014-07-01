Entries for Young Sharks award close this Friday

The organisers of this year’s Kinsale Shark Awards & Festival are accepting entries for the Young Shark Award at this year’s festival until close of business this Friday. The new award is open to copywriters, art directors and creative teams under the age of 26. The winner wins a three-night trip to the festival which runs in the Cork harbour town from September 19 to 23.

The prize covers travel and accommodation, a full festival pass and lunch with Kinsale creative consultant, Tim O’Kennedy (pictured), whose CV includes work with Nike, Wieden + Kennedy and D&AD. The award will be judged by Mike Mesbur, executive creative director at Ogilvy Ireland. The winner will be announced on Friday, July 14.

To enter the awards click HERE

Marketing.ie is the Sharks media partner. A headline sponsor is due to be announced soon.