Entry call for NewsBrand journalism awards

Entries will be accepted for the NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards 2017 from next Monday until Wednesday, July 19. Sponsored by the National Lottery, the awards will feature a total of 25 categories spanning all areas of modern journalism including news, analysis, opinion, features, business, politics, crime and more.

The awards include categories such as features and columnist of the year for both broadsheet and popular, digital excellence and story of the year in politics, business and crime. The eligibility period is from the start of July last year to the end of June this year. Matt Dempsey, former editor of the Irish Farmer’s Journal will chair the judging panel.

Full details on the awards are available at www.journalismawards.ie

The awards will take place in the Mansion House on November 2.

The full list of categories for this year’s NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards as follows:

Business Journalist

Business Story

Columnist (Broadsheet)

Columnist (Popular)

Crime Journalist

Crime Story

Critic

Digital Excellence

Features (Broadsheet)

Features (Popular)

Foreign Coverage

Front Page

Headline

Investigative Journalism

News Analysis

News Reporter

Political Journalist

Political Story

Scoop

Showbiz Journalist

Showbiz Story

Sports Story

Sports Writer

Young Journalist

Journalist of the Year – chosen by the judges from among the category winners