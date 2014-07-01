Eurospar to put defibrillators in all 50 stores

Eurospar has launched a new community initiative aimed at deliveing a defibrillator to all 50 of its stores nationwide and in many areas not served with the life-saving device. RTÉ’s Michael Lyster launched the initiative with Eurospar managing director Malachy Hanberry and David Menzies, co-chair and medical director at Cardiac First Responders (CFR) Ireland.

Lyster suffered a cardiac arrest two years ago and had to be resuscitated by the National Ambulance Service using a defibrillator, so he fully appreciates the importance of publically accessible defibrillators in communities. When a heart stops beating from cardiac arrest every second counts. The chances of recovery are reduced by seven to ten per cent after each 60 seconds.

Effective CPR coupled with the use of a defibrillator within the first three to five minutes of cardiac arrest can produce survival rates in the 49 per cent to 75 per cent range. The initiative will raise funds for the installation of a publically accessible, automatic external defibrillator (AED) which will be located outside of the 50 Eurospar supermarkets.

Funds will be raised through in-store collections, community fundraising and contributions from the sale of some Spar products. Eurospar and CFR Ireland will provide ‘chain of survival’ awareness and CPR training locally, as well as training for retailers and staff members. The training and awareness will be carried out by local CFR members.