Exterion Media extends CIE contract to 2021

Exterion Media and CIÉ Group have agreed a two-year extension to the advertising estate management contract to January 2021. The contract, which started in January 2014, includes external and internal ad formats on the Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann and Iarnród Éireann fleets, rail and bus stations, bridges and a nationwide roadside billboard portfolio.

The estate includes both traditional and digital advertising formats.

The last four years have seen Exterion Media implement an investment programme in both traditional and digital formats in support of the rail network’s ad formats. The out of home (OOH) company has also launched new bus advertising formats on the Bus Éireann fleet, extending the availability of double deck formats to Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.

Exterion’s strategy also included investment in the company’s work shop play insights panel.

Pictured are Mel Kellegher, CIE and Stewart Smyth, Exterion Media