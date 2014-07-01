Exterion rolls out dPods in Connolly

Exterion Media has launched a digital media gallery in Dublin’s Connolly Station. The gallery is the first of its kind in Ireland and offers creative opportunities, including synchronised and sequential transitions across 12 70″ dPods. Connolly is Ireland’s busiest railway station with nearly nine million commuters passing through it on an annual basis.

Antoinette O’Callaghan, marketing manager, Exterion Media, said the installation of the 12 dPods continues the company’s transformation of the poster sites across the Iarnród Éireann network. The latest investment underpins the media owner’s commitment to develop digital OOH in relevant, high dwell time and audience rich locations.

Commenting on the launch, Mel Kellegher, manager Commuter Advertising Network (CAN) at CIÉ, said the development enhances the already popular six sheet gallery which will complement the existing suite of digital and traditional formats available to advertisers in Connolly. A video of the new digital media gallery can be found here

Pictured in Connnolly Station are Mel Kellegher, CIÉ, Gerry Culligan, commercial manager, Iarnród Éireann and Stewart Smyth, franchise and operations director, Exterion Media