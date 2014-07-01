EY teams up with Women’s Rugby World Cup

Global operator in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services EY has signed up as an official sponsor of the eight Women’s Rugby World Cup 2017 being played in Ireland next month. The qualifying nations competing include Australia, Canada, England, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, USA and Wales. EY is already a sponsor of the British & Irish Lions 2017 tour of New Zealand and the EY Hockey League.
The deal was welcomed by World Rugby chairman and ex-England captain Bill Beaumont.
EY’s Tara Lillywhite-Torpey said professional sport is a metaphor for business. Facing competition, building effective and diverse teams, while developing both long and short term strategies, are key areas where business and sport overlap. A recent EY report shows that investing in D&I pays dividends – companies with a D&I strategy not only have enhanced reputations but they also report higher sales revenue and profit margins.
Rugby is now played by over 8.5 million men and women, boys and girls worldwide.
Headquartered in Dublin, World Rugby’s vision is ‘A sport for all, true to its values’.
Pictured are Frank O’Keeffe and Tara Lillywhite-Torpey, EY with Brett Gosper, World Rugby
No comments yet.