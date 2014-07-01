FAI signs deal with iPro Sport drink

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has agreed a “multi-year partnership” with iPro Sport isotonic drink brand as the FAI’s official sports drink. Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill (above) was on hand to announce the deal ahead of Friday night’s crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Lansdowne Road.
iPro Sport replaces Suntory’s Lucozade Sport.
iPro Sport is already the official sports drink to teams in the English FA League Championship, League One and League Two, as well as international rugby, cricket, netball, basketball, cycling and running associations. iPro Sport will provide drinks for the Ireland senior men’s and women’s international teams and all underage teams.
iPro Sport will also provide SSE Airtricity League clubs with drinks and there will be branding at all games. As an official FAI partner, iPro Sport will have a noticeable presence at Ireland international home games, on the FAI’s website and at FAI media conferences. The deal follows the FAI signing up Fulfil protein bars as official snack partner.
No comments yet.