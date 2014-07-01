Final three in line for Marketer of the Year award

The final shortlist for this year’s Marketer of the Year (MotY) has been narrowed down to three contenders. Fulfil Nutrition’s Niall McGrath, Just Eat Ireland’s Edel Kinane and Pieta House’s Brian Higgins are the three candidates under consideration by the MotY judges. The winner will be announced at a lunch in Roberta’s restaurant in Temple Bar on November 16.

Entrants are asked to outline the scale of the marketing challenge, key aims and objectives, the strategy adopted and implications for the business. Submissions must also point out the insights driving the strategy and the actions taken and tactics used. Finally, they show the impact on the market, with sales and brand awareness – and how success was measured.

Recent Marketer of the Year winners include Loretta Dignam for Jacob Fruitfield, Ray Kelly, SuperValu and Tom Keogh of Keoghs Crisps. Last year the award went to VHI Healthcare’s head of marketing Adam Bacon for justifying a leader’s position in a deregulated market. Bacon’s strategy changed value perceptions of healthcare and upped sales among families.

Unlike some other industry competitions, Marketer of the Year entries are free of charge.

