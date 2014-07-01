Five specialists merge to form MSS collective

The MSS group has rebranded as five companies to offer clients a range of marketing and communications services. The group offers marketing and design, PR, event management, digital communications, crisis management, media training, stakeholder engagement and specialist environmental communications under one roof.

MSS is an acronym for Marketing Support Services.

Tim Ivers, MSS Marketing & Design, said clients were using three or four agencies, each competing for a slice of the marketing budget. “Our clients now brief one agency,” Ivers said. “We’re agnostic in what type of service we advise, in that we don’t just push marketing, digital, PR or events – we advise them on what’s best for their business – not ours.”

Ivers has over 25 years’ experience in adland. He was deputy managing director of Arks/Euro RSCG and ran Rain Communications for five years until it closed in 2012. Trich Kearns is managing director of Focus Marketing, specialists in digital and social media. Kieran O’Byrne is a former director of Park PR and managing director of Hill & Knowlton.

Pictured above are MSS executives Tim Ivers, Trich Kearns and Kieran O’Byrne