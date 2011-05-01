Fiver Friday to return to Joe Duffy’s Liveline

Liveline’s Fiver Friday returns to the national airwaves on March 16. Following the adverse weather conditions from the ‘Beast from the East’ last week and the nationwide red alert to remain indoors, many thousands of local businesses have suffered loss to their earnings. Liveline is encouraging people to spend locally and to support their community.

In July 2011, Joe Duffy’s Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1 came up with a simple idea to help businesses nationwide. Fiver Friday asks people to spend an extra €5 with a local business, retailer or supplier in an effort to boost turnover and save jobs. Businesses were urged to offer a Fiver Friday deal of their choice to encourage customers to spend their money locally.

From a small idea grew a big campaign, with hundreds of businesses getting on board.

GET INVOLVED WITH FIVER FRIDAY

Businesses can log on to the Liveline website to download a full-colour A3 ‘Fiver Friday’ poster which they can display in their place of business.

There is space on the poster to detail your business’s unique ‘Fiver Friday’ deal.

Log on to the Radio 1 Fiver Friday Facebook Hub to let the public know what Fiver Friday deals are available at your business. Visit www.facebook.com/RTERadio1

Email the Liveline team to let them know your business is getting involved: joe@rte.ie

To discover the latest deals posted by participating businesses –www.facebook.com/RTÉRadio1

Use the Fiver Friday Twitter hashtag: #FiverFriday @Liveline_RTE or @RTERadio1