Flogas powers Kerr’s business show on Newstalk

Flogas is taking over as sponsor of Bobby Kerr’s Down to Business show which airs on Newstalk on Saturday mornings from 10am to 12pm. The sponsorship will focus on the ‘Winning Back the High Street’ initiative, which sees Kerr take to towns and cities around Ireland, speaking to local business owners. The show’s previous sponsor was Vodafone.
The deal runs for the next 12 months. Flogas now offers electricity to commercial customers in the Republic of Ireland. As one of Ireland’s leading LPG and natural gas providers, Flogas claims to be the only Irish energy company supplying gas to every county in Ireland. Pictured above are Bobby Kerr and John Rooney, managing director, Flogas Ireland.
