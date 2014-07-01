Foley joins breakfast show at Cork’s Red FM

Ray Foley is joining Cork comedian Jason Coughlan as the new breakfast co-host on Red FM. Breakfast with Ray & Jay was announced at an event with Irish rugby legend Ronan O’Gara and Cork musicians Brian Deady and Stephanie Rainey to mark the station’s third anniversary relaunch. Coughlan has presented Breakfast for the past seven years.

Foley is familiar to Red FM listeners from presenting his own show on the station every Saturday morning since last summer. He also presents the Seven O’Clock Show on Friday nights on TV3 and is widely known for his self-titled lunchtime show on Today FM for six years and also the Irish version of the Take Me Out reality dating show on TV3.

“To be honest, Ray was my third choice but we will be grand,” Coughlan joked at the news that the new show kicks off next Monday. “Already we’re getting on fantastic, we are both dads with young kids so will have a lot to talk about, including my goldfish which has been reincarnated 15 times,” he added. Foley has won three Meteor awards and five PPIs.

Red FM’s Fiona O’Donovan on news, sports reporters Lisa Lawlor and Ruairi O’Hagan are also part of the team, alongside Coughlan, that won best breakfast show at last year’s PPI Radio Awards. Breakfast with Ray & Jay will air weekdays from 6am to 9am. Listeners will get a chance to win a meet and greet pop star Ed Sheeran at Dublin’s 3 Arena.